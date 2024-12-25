CPSD Learning in Motion – Thomas Students Win Governor’s Art Contest and Visit the Capitol – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District’s Learning In Motion video series peeks inside schools to see what students are learning across the district.

In this feature, we take a trip to the state capitol with Thomas Middle School art students. Thomas art teacher Margie Scala entered student artwork in the “Ornaments for the Holiday Tree at the Governor’s Mansion” contest. Schools from across the state competed for their ornament creations to be chosen to decorate the Governor’s holiday tree. Only sixteen classes were selected, and Margie’s class was one of them!

The artwork was inspired by Native American culture. Students were invited for a tour of the governor’s mansion to view their ornaments in-person, and they received quite a surprise—Governor Inslee stopped by to view their artwork with them.

Watch the video on the CPSD YouTube page to see these students in action.