Arctic Fox Sven Receives Knee Surgery – The Suburban Times

Sven the Arctic fox in his habitat.

Our beloved Sven recently sustained a serious injury to his left knee, tearing all the ligaments and damaging his meniscus.

To stabilize his knee, board-certified veterinary surgeons Dr. Brian Heiser and Dr. E.B. Okrasinski performed surgery with our associate veterinarian, Dr. Kadie.

During surgery, a surgical pin was placed across Sven’s joint to stabilize the knee.

Dr. Brian Heiser and Dr. E.B. Okrasinski review Sven’s radiographs.

The young Arctic fox will stay at our animal hospital for the next month to rest, recover, and receive plenty of specialized care and TLC.

While our female Arctic fox, Freya, will remain in her habitat, we’re optimistic that Sven will make a full recovery and regain good use of his leg. This type of injury is rare—none of our Arctic foxes in decades of care have ever experienced it.

Although we don’t know exactly how the injury happened, our incredible veterinary and animal care teams are working hard to ensure Sven heals well and is reunited with Freya soon.

