PSE partners with Brookfield Renewable to boost clean energy supply – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is proud to sign on with Brookfield Renewable to receive up to 7.8 million MWh of carbon free energy backed by firm capacity from Brookfield’s clean energy portfolio in the Pacific Northwest.

The Brookfield Hydro Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) will allow PSE to acquire 50 MW of energy, firm capacity, and carbon-free attributes commencing in 2026. The 17-year contract will continue until 2043.

The PPA is expected to contribute about 5 percent toward our 2030 forecast need for additional clean energy resources as required under the Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA) and will add about 350,000 MWh per year of clean energy directly into PSE’s system. That is enough clean energy to power more than 30,000 homes.

Brookfield operates one of the largest renewable power platforms in North America with ~17,000 megawatts of operating capacity diversified across hydro, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation and storage, including assets with long term transmission rights to PSE’s system, and an almost 84,000-megawatt development pipeline.

“We are pleased to partner with Brookfield Renewable to further our clean energy goals,” said Craig Pospisil, PSE Vice President of Business Development and M&A. “This agreement provides us with a low carbon energy source and also ensures we can reliably serve our customers with a diverse mix of renewable resources.”

“We are delighted to partner with PSE to deliver a renewable power solution that helps to accelerate the energy transition,” said Marco Talamo, Senior Vice President of West Markets at Brookfield. “With our extensive portfolio of renewable power assets across the Pacific Northwest we are well positioned to meet increasing demand for energy in the region, driven by digitalization, electrification and growth in AI.”

PSE is undergoing the most significant transformation in our history as it strives to meet Washington’s clean energy laws—some of the most ambitious in the nation. This agreement helps PSE make progress to meet those targets with a mix of renewable resources in Washington and regionally, and achieve a balanced and diversified portfolio to reach its future renewable energy goals.