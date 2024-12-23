Free film series for seniors, caregivers returns in 2025 – The Suburban Times

Just like caring for someone we love, movies can touch our hearts, awaken our vision, and change the way we see things. To celebrate family caregivers, Pierce County Human Services Aging and Disability Resources division is hosting a series of films for seniors, caregivers, and care receivers starting next month at the Grand Cinema, located at 606 Fawcett Ave., in Tacoma.

‌On Saturday, Jan. 11, the series kicks off with the showing of “Robot and Frank,” a heartwarming story about unexpected friendships. Tickets are free but guests must register in advance. Showtime is at 10 a.m. but doors open at 9:40 a.m.

‌The series theme is “Laughter is the Best Medicine,” and will feature the following three screenings:

‌Jan. 11 – Robot and Frank

‌Feb. 8 – A Walk in the Woods

‌March 8 – Unfinished Song

‌Tickets are available online one month before for each movie. These films are available with the help of sponsors Cascade Senior Living, Franke Tobey Jobes, and Envision HealthCare at Home. Details about the film series can be found at www.piercecountywa.gov/FilmSeries.

‌For more information on programs supporting seniors, people with disabilities and family caregivers, contact the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center by visiting PierceADRC.org or by calling 253-798-4600.