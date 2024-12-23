 ‘Certification 101’ Workshop on January 9 Provides Introduction to Federal and State Certification Process – The Suburban Times

‘Certification 101’ Workshop on January 9 Provides Introduction to Federal and State Certification Process

TACOMA, Wash. – As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the City of Tacoma’s Equity in Contracting (EIC) Program team is hosting a workshop and Q&A session in partnership with staff from the Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises (OMWBE) on the federal and state certification process. This event will be held virtually on January 9, 2025, from 9 – 10:30 AM. 

The following topics will be covered:  

  • An overview of the City’s EIC Program 
  • Federal and state certification  
  • Tips on how to successfully complete an application 
  • How to connect with staff at the City and the Washington State OMWBE  
  • What documentation is required and accepted by the Washington State OMWBE, and what to bring for the follow-up “Certification 201” workshop 

Participants will also have an opportunity to connect with subject matter experts who are able to advise on how to get started towards becoming a certified business and open their firms up to more contracting opportunities. 

Event details, including access information, are available at makeittacoma.com/events

This workshop is the first in a two-part series. The “Certification 201” workshop will be offered in a hybrid format, with in-person and virtual options to attend, on January 23, 2025. Information on the “Certification 201” workshop is also available on the Make it Tacoma website.  

Community members with questions, or requests to receive information in an alternate format, can contact Linda Cerna at lcerna@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 453-9488.  

