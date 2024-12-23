America’s Automotive Trust Welcomes Christina Hannan as New VP of Finance & Operations – The Suburban Times

Submitted by America’s Automotive Trust.

Christina Hannan

America’s Automotive Trust (AAT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Christina Hannan as the organization’s new Vice President of Finance & Operations. Christina began her role this week and will oversee both the finances for America’s Automotive Trust as well as the operations of LeMay – America’s Car Museum, one of the nation’s premier automotive heritage museums.

Christina brings a wealth of experience and expertise in nonprofit management and financial operations to her new position. With a distinguished career supporting mission-driven organizations, her leadership will play a pivotal role in ensuring the continued success and growth of LeMay – America’s Car Museum and the broader work of America’s Automotive Trust.

“We are thrilled to welcome Christina to our team,” said David Madeira – CEO of America’s Automotive Trust. “Her extensive background in nonprofit finance and operations makes her uniquely suited to lead our efforts in preserving and celebrating America’s automotive heritage. Christina’s vision and expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our organization as we continue to inspire future generations.”

In her new capacity, Christina will manage and oversee key aspects of operations, finance, and strategic planning to ensure efficiency and sustainability for the Museum and the Trust’s initiatives.

“I’m honored to join America’s Automotive Trust and to contribute to the legacy of LeMay – America’s Car Museum,” said Christina Hannan. “Recognizing the impact of the car to the culture of America and the world is important for all of us to understand our shared values and how we want to develop our communities and move into the future. I’m excited to help steer the organization toward continued growth and impact.”

LeMay – America’s Car Museum, located in Tacoma, WA, is an anchor institution for car enthusiasts and families, showcasing a world-class collection of vehicles that tell the story of America’s love affair with the automobile.

For more information about America’s Automotive Trust and LeMay – America’s Car Museum, visit americascarmuseum.org.