A Story of Christmas Presents – The Suburban Times

A Short Story…

Dad Larry Vicky Images created by Dr Johnny Wow.

It was darn near Christmas Eve. Most of the Christmas presents had been wrapped or sent out. I was about to relax sitting in my rocking chair just a across the room from our cozy fireplace when I realized aside from a few books she asked for, I had nothing on hand to give my wife for Christmas . . . and the budget was pretty much taken up.

Once I woke up to the fact, it struck me that this wasn’t just my problem. I doubted our two adult children had already purchased a gift or gifts for their mother. I didn’t care about me, but I sure cared about my wife and their mother. I picked a coffee shop mid-way between my home and their homes and then called to hold a coffee meeting.

Both adults were somewhat sleepy, but I didn’t care. Larry was usually on time, and Vicky was usually late or forgetful. We settled on an hour and half until it was coffee time. I didn’t have any idea what the kids would come up with.

As we all arrived, we added coffee and a piece of pie each. We had hugs around and chatted a bit about the weather, the kids, and then finally Christmas. Soon we were discussing the best presents for my wife/their mother. Apparently both adults and my self included, were running low on funds. We talked about this and that and were getting absolutely nowhere after a good hour of discussion, suggestions, and just plain BS.

As we sat and looked at each other I just shook my head and grabbed my forehead and ran my fingers through my hair in frustration. Vicky said, “I’ve got it.” Larry and I just looked at each other Larry said, “This better be good.”

Once explained, we all agreed on the gift. Every third month one of us would buy a haircut or treatment for Shelly. I, as the father and the big boss, but no longer the tallest, would make arrangements. Vicky and I both knew Shelly’s favorite hair stylist. Vicky offered to create a new calendar and would hand out one for each of us AND arrange the dates and payment with Sharon, our favorite hair stylist. Now, I was satisfied. Sometimes, the best presents are just what a mom/wife needs, even if she doesn’t know it.