Kia, Hyundai thefts steadily decline in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

We are encouraged to see that the theft rate for Kia and Hyundai vehicles have steadily declined in Unincorporated Pierce County.

Mid-way through 2022, thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles began to rise sharply due to a vulnerability in the ignition system of some models, combined with a viral video on social media that taught viewers how to easily exploit the vulnerability. The theft rate peaked in mid-to-late summer 2023, with 234 thefts reported to our agency during the quarter, and reports of theft attempts made on another 232 vehicles.

Over the last couple years, the manufacturers completed system upgrades to address the ignition vulnerability and provided free steering wheel locks to affected owners.

Additionally, the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force and other local police agencies made several key arrests of “KiaBoys,” who were operating throughout the region and stealing numerous vehicles each week.

These combined efforts have brought the theft rates back down to where they were prior to the big spike.

The problem has not been completely eradicated, as evidenced by some recent high-profile crimes where stolen Hyundais were used by juveniles to ram into local businesses and schools. Our agency, other local agencies, and the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force continue efforts to apprehend these suspects and prevent future crimes.

