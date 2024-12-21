Tacoma Police Department’s Community Service Officer Program Advances Alternative Response Strategy – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma Police Department reported today on the measurable progress the Community Service Officer (CSO) program is achieving measurable progress in its first six months of operation. The progress update was presented as part of the quarterly report on the City’s Alternative Response strategy. Along with positive results thus far from the HEAL Team and the HOPE Team, the CSO program has improved TPD’s service delivery and support community safety and well-being and contributed to the Alternative Response strategy by connecting more community members with right community safety services at the right time.

CSOs are unarmed civilian staff trained to respond to specific non-priority calls for service, providing vital support to the Tacoma Police Department. This approach allows sworn officers to focus on higher-priority incidents, effectively enhancing public safety.

Since the program’s rollout, the CSO program has made significant strides:

Improved Efficiency: CSOs have logged over 1,300 hours of service, responding to more than 770 calls, including routine incidents, non-urgent reports, and community assists.

The CSO program’s robust training emphasizes de-escalation, self-defense, and integration with the City’s Alternative Response programs. A comprehensive midyear continuing education program further equips CSOs to address evolving community needs.

Key Achievements Since Launch:

Expanded Service Capacity: CSOs now operate independently in the field, handling tasks ranging from writing reports and providing transportation assistance to supporting perimeter security and traffic control at incidents.

Looking Ahead:

While hiring for additional CSO positions is currently paused for operational review, the program remains a cornerstone of the department’s mission to build trust and ensure public safety through innovative strategies.

A video featuring the CSO program and staff members was shown as part of today’s briefing to the City Council, and can be viewed at Tacoma in Action.

To learn more about the City’s Alternative Response Programs and other City Council initiatives on Community Safety, go to cityoftacoma.org/communitysafety.