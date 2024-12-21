Pastor John – The Mean and Hurtful Little Man – The Suburban Times

A Short Story…

Pastor John – Art by Dr Johnny Wow

I’ve always been reluctant to believe those who espouse or support a cause, a belief, or a special way of life for everyone else. For me this all started when I was a youngster decades ago and saw a preacher in a tent above Nalley Valley who attempted to help those who asked their God to heal people. I saw people go in the tent with their issues and problems and then come out of the tent with the same issues and problems.

I’ve known preachers who encouraged their supporters to help out one another. We have donated on occasion and I’ve seen some religious people speak to their flock to help them succeed. I’ve known of the Ten Commandments for most of my life as well, but by my experience, there are really only six of the ten worth following:

Honor your father and your mother.

You shall not murder.

You shall not commit adultery.

You shall not steal.

You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.

You shall not covet your neighbor’s house, wife, or property.

Where I draw the line was an individual I met a few months ago. I was returning from Los Angeles and had a little engine trouble in Northern California. It was a small town and as luck would have it, there was an auto repair shop next door to a restaurant and a motel. My problem wasn’t serious, I could have hobbled northward to some city shops from Oregon to Tacoma, Washington. However, knowing about all options, made my life just a little bit better.

Tom, the repair guy was nice. He gave me a fair estimate on the repair, as well as a suggestion for an overnight stay if I wanted a motel room and a place to eat. I did. I left my car with the repair guy and then went to dinner at the only restaurant in town.

The restaurant had decent food and good service. It was one of those places where you are happy or even thrilled to return to for both the taste and the cost. I ordered the fried trout dinner. The next booth over had a nice-looking woman.

Once I was through ordering, the booth lady said, “Good choice. That’s what I ordered earlier. I would recommend that for breakfast as well if you are staying over. Gretchen’s the name.” We chatted a bit and then this mean looking little man walked into the restaurant. The guy was just plain hateful. I soon excused myself and went to the bathroom. When I came back the lady was on her way out of the restaurant and I could have sworn she had a black eye . . . or nearly one.

I sat down and said hello to the little man whom I was beginning to hate. He spoke about God and his good works. He gave me a cheap little calendar with information on donating for a better world. I thanked him and smiled. He just nodded his head and slightly frowned.

Stopping in at the car shop I saw my car was just about finished. Tom, the repair guy apologized and mentioned the mean little man had insisted that he get his car tuned before I got mine fixed. Tom said “He seems to think God is on his side, or maybe, he thinks he’s God.” Tom with a shake of his head looked at me and said, “Here are your keys.”

I had been driving for such a long time, so I was happy to crawl into the motel bed. I slept in a bit and then had breakfast the next morning. I kept looking for cars bringing piles of people to the prayer meeting of the day. There were three cars plus the car guy, the restaurant diners’ and the worker’s cars, and my mean little guy from last night, getting into his car.

I drove to the chapel and walked into a nearly empty gathering. Gretchen was passing out envelopes for donations. No one else could see the smack she had taken. She knew how to use make-up. She said something nice to each person. I nodded in recognition and said quietly, “I have room for one and I’m leaving this afternoon at 2.” She nodded and said, “Thank you and I’ll meet you at the diner. Drop me off at my sister Betty’s in Albany.” And then she added in a louder voice, “The Lord loves a cheerful giver.”

I nodded my head and thought “Don’t we all . . . don’t we all.”