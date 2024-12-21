 BECU donates over $72,000 to Pierce County nonprofits at annual People Helping People Awards – The Suburban Times

BECU donates over $72,000 to Pierce County nonprofits at annual People Helping People Awards

Submitted by BECU.

BECU is granting $510,000 in total to 25 nonprofits as part of its People Helping People Awards, which includes $72,000 to Pierce County nonprofits. The annual awards program calls upon BECU members to nominate organizations that embody the credit union industry philosophy of “people helping people.” This year, BECU received over 1,000 nominations from its member and employee community.

“The People Helping People Awards embodies what it means to be a cooperative. Our impact is greater when we come together to support critical causes,” said Bryan MacDonald, BECU chief impact officer. “The organizations nominated by BECU members and employees this year are furthering important work in their communities to improve access to education and economic opportunity, improve health and wellness, and care for the environment.”

For more than a decade, the People Helping People Awards have been a way for BECU members to help direct the credit union’s philanthropy. Since 2020, the annual program has also included grants awarded through the Black Community Development Project, where members nominate Black-led nonprofits that are working to build capacity to deepen their work in the community.

Pierce County awards include:

  • Leaders in Women’s Health through the Tacoma Urban League in Tacoma ($21,428)
  • The Here and Now Project in Sumner ($15,000)
  • Pierce County Explorer Search and Rescue in Tacoma ($15,000)
  • Power of Two – Together We Overcome in Puyallup ($21,428)

A complete list of grantees can be found at newsroom.becu.org. The People Helping People Awards and Black Community Development Project are part of BECU’s broader philanthropic efforts. In 2023, BECU invested $8.4 million in hundreds of community nonprofits.

