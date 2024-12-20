 Steilacoom: 5th ST Work parties Dec. 22, 29 – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom: 5th ST Work parties Dec. 22, 29

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

Wednesday’s strong winds rearranged the cardboard placed over the restoration site.

The cardboard and small bridge washed downstream are back in place. (Thank you Erin and Shane!)

This experience underscores the importance of getting the wood chips down ASAP. Two large piles of wood chips are now in place awaiting our efforts.

Although the weather may not cooperate, two upcoming work parties are scheduled:

Sunday, 22 Dec, 1000 to noon  (Seahawks play in the afternoon )

Sunday, 29 Dec, 1000 to noon  (No Seahawks game schedule)

The event is cancelled if the rain is too obnoxious.

Wood chip pitch forks, rakes, and wheelbarrows are available. Long sleeves, gloves, and rubber boots or work boots are highly recommended.

Location: Corner of 4th Street and Jackson Street. There is limited parking. Overflow parking is a block away at Saltar’s Point Elementary School.

Questions? 253-584-7284 or nehenders@comcast.net

