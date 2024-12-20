Crafty Critters Open House, January 11 – The Suburban Times

DuPont Parks & Rec is starting a new youth art series, Crafty Critters! Come stop by our Crafty Critters Open House on January 11 where you can meet our new art instructor, explore what Crafty Critters has to offer, and sign up for a fun community art class for kids aged 5–9. This event starts at 1pm and is free and open to all—come see what the buzz is about and get creative with us!