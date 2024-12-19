 Volunteer spotlights – The Suburban Times

Volunteer spotlights

Habitat for Humanity announcement.

Habitat is an organization that relies on generous and hardworking volunteers to operate at the capacity that it does. To show our appreciation, we hosted a Volunteer Holiday Party at the Narrows Brewing Company for our “regular” volunteers— 60 individuals who dedicate significant amounts of time to our mission each year. These wonderful human beings dedicated over 8,000+ hours in 2024. Note: Not pictured is the Store Rookie of the Year, Michelle Marchand, who was unfortunately unable to attend.

Construction Rookie of the Year Award goes to Dirk Pettitt (right), presented by Nick Zolle (left).
Volunteer of the Year Award goes to Pam Voss (left), presented by Jessica Risdon (right).
Store Volunteer of the Year Award goes to Rodney Sanders (right), presented by Linda Wilson (left).

