Volunteer spotlights – The Suburban Times

Habitat for Humanity announcement.

Habitat is an organization that relies on generous and hardworking volunteers to operate at the capacity that it does. To show our appreciation, we hosted a Volunteer Holiday Party at the Narrows Brewing Company for our “regular” volunteers— 60 individuals who dedicate significant amounts of time to our mission each year. These wonderful human beings dedicated over 8,000+ hours in 2024. Note: Not pictured is the Store Rookie of the Year, Michelle Marchand, who was unfortunately unable to attend.