Tacoma pays $14.9 million to shooting victim – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Mark Lindquist Law.

Tacoma, WA – Last night the Tacoma City Council approved a settlement of $14.9 million to Jay Barbour who was paralyzed from the waist down in a road rage shooting.

In June of 2022, a Tacoma Police officer set a gun on a sidewalk for a shooting suspect to pick up after the officer left the scene. A few days later, the suspect used the same gun to shoot Barbour.

Attorney Mark Lindquist filed a tort claim on behalf of Barbour in September of 2023. Lindquist alleged the officer acted negligently and dangerously by returning a gun to a shooting suspect.

“We are gratified by the accountability and justice,” Lindquist said. “While nothing can fully compensate Jay and his family, the city has tried to make things right to the extent possible.”

Earlier this year, the city terminated the officer who left the gun on the sidewalk. Body camera footage captured the conversation between the officer and the suspect.

On camera, the officer tells the shooting suspect, “We’re going to give you your gun back.”

Lindquist, the former Pierce County Prosecutor, said he was impressed with the thoroughness and integrity of the Tacoma Police Internal Affairs investigation.

In addition to terminating the officer, the city suspended the on-the-scene Sargeant for twelve days. The officer claimed his Sergeant approved the return of the gun to the suspect. This was denied by the Sergeant.

After the suspect, Mason Taylor, shot Barbour, he was charged with Assault in the First Degree and Drive-By Shooting by the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office. However, the Drive-By Shooting charge was dropped in a plea bargain.

“Justice will come in our civil case,” Lindquist said when his firm filed the claim.

Barbour owns Mediterranean restaurants in Tacoma and Federal Way. Customers and others in the community expressed their heartbreak to the media after the shooting, referring to Barbour as “beloved” and “a one-of-a-kind guy who truly cared about his community.”

Mr. Barbour will not be commenting further and appreciates questions being directed to his attorney Mark Lindquist.