 Street Maintenance at Intersection of Sprague and 6th Avenues Anticipated to Take Place in One Day Between December 23 and January 3 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The Public Works Department’s Street Operations Division will be working on removing and replacing a distressed section of the intersection of Sprague and 6th avenues. This work is anticipated to be completed in one day – between December 23, 2024 and January 3, 2025 – while Hilltop Heritage Middle School is on winter break. Notice boards are currently in place. Lane and turning restrictions, and detours, will be in effect while this work is happening. 

This work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled if conditions require. Community members with questions can call Arterial Supervisor Derrick Wells at (253) 591-5430.

