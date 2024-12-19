Curran Apple Orchard 2025 Tree Adoptions Make Great Gifts – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.

Searching for a unique gift? The Curran Apple Orchard Park is accepting applications for the 2025 Adoption/Harvest season.

The Adopt A Tree program is a unique opportunity for people to adopt and nurture their own apple tree through a growing season. It’s a great way for individuals, families and friends to work on a project together, then enjoy delicious fruit during the harvest. Nametags for all adopters will appear on their trees.

Adoption applications are available online at www.curranappleorchard.com

Two Adoption options are available:

Pruning Adoptions ($50 available January through March 31)

Adopters are required to prune, thin, weed, harvest and clean up windfalls. (approximately 4-6 visits per year). Free pruning instruction is available. Orchard Supporter Adoptions ($80 available January through July 31)

Trained volunteers will prune and thin your tree; however, you are responsible for weeding, picking up windfalls and harvesting.

Interested people should print out the adoption form and make the checks payable to City of University Place, then mail to: City of University Place, ATTN. FINANCE, 3609 Market Place W, Ste. 200, University Place, WA 98466-4488.

For more info or questions, visit our website at www.curranappleorchard.com or contact us at curranappleorchard@gmail.com