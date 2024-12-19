 Christmas Carol Sing Along at Happy Duo Cafe in University Place Dec. 21 – The Suburban Times

Christmas Carol Sing Along at Happy Duo Cafe in University Place Dec. 21

Submitted by Chris Saunders.

Happy Duo Café and United for University Place are partnering together to provide a Christmas Carol Sing along at Happy Duo Café on Saturday, December 21 from 2 to 4 pm. We will have a blend of traditional Christmas Carols and some modern-day music. There will be 35 to 40 minutes of singing, then an intermission with piano and violin, then another 35 to 40 minutes of singing. The public is invited. We hope that community members will come out and support this third annual event.

Happy Duo Café is located at 3609 Market Pl W Ste 101 University Place, WA 98466

