University of Puget Sound to Host 2025 Washington State Legislative Preview – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Veronica Craker.

TACOMA, Wash. – The University of Puget Sound will host the 2025 Washington State Legislative Preview on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, from 5:30–8 p.m. in Wheelock Student Center’s Upper Marshall Hall. This event brings together policymakers, community leaders, and experts to discuss the key issues shaping the upcoming legislative session.

In partnership with the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber and KNKX, Puget Sound is honored to welcome a distinguished panel of experts, including Rep. Laurie Jinkins, House Speaker (D-27th Legislative District); and Sen. John Braun, Republican Leader (R-20th Legislative District). The discussion will be moderated by Austin Jenkins, Staff Writer at Pluribus News and host of Inside Olympia on TVW. Kristin Ang ’00, president of the Port of Tacoma Commission, will deliver opening remarks to set the stage for this important conversation.

This event is free for the University of Puget Sound campus community and $10 for the public. Advanced registration is required to secure your spot. To learn more and register, please visit pugetsound.edu/walegpreview.

About Puget Sound

