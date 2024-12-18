Hair Today & Gone Tomorrow – The Suburban Times

A Short Story…

Adele –- Art by Dr Johnny Wow

Adele sat up on the bed looking out the large glass window from Tacoma General Hospital. She could see the birds, the trees, and even as far as Vashon Island, but in her hospital bed she saw a reflection of a bald head and hardly any hair, just a mirror to stare at the lack thereof.

Adele had thin, wispy hair and had been finding bigger clumps of hair in the shower for some time after chemo. She was scheduled for an operation to take out the cancer, as well as what she was ultimately hoping for, healthy silky hair blowing in the wind sometime soon. In the meantime, she was feeling down and put out. Her boyfriend, Robert, a soldier at Fort Lewis, had not been to see her in a week and a half. She was hoping that his one-month exercise in Yakima would soon be over.

No one had come to see her except her parents, but of course part of that was because Adele didn’t want people to know that she was losing her hair. It was just something that Adele didn’t want to address . . . and “Who knows,” she thought to herself, “What if the operation to remove all the cancer is a complete failure? I don’t want to be bald my entire life.”

Adele was just about to break out in tears when there was a rap at the door. She turned to look and saw a head pop into the room. The other bed was empty, so she cried out “Oh, for god’s sake, come on in Frankie.” Her mother had already warned her that her long-time friend since kindergarten would be stopping in to see her. Adele hadn’t seen Frankie in ages.

Frankie popped his head in then pulled the trigger on a little fire-cracker that popped loudly and then sent strips of cheerful colored paper into the air. Adel had to laugh. She hadn’t seen Frankie in years, but he always made her laugh and she enjoyed his company, strange as it was.

He turned her way wearing a cheap witch’s mask along with a pointy black hat and then ripped it all off to reveal his real face, with an explosion of yellow-orange hair, not unlike the fire-cracker he had come in with. In addition, Frankie was wearing horn-rimmed purple-blue glasses. He winked at Adele and said “What’s up? Doesn’t look like you are. Let’s go for a walk!” She had to laugh.

Frankie – Art by Dr Johnny Wow

Adel said, “I don’t want to walk around the halls with my butt hanging out!” “Oh, pshaw” Frankie whispered. “I’m goanna drop my drawers and walk with you. Who needs underwear on a day like today?” Adel was hoping that was a joke.

Holding up her hand, Adel said “I can’t go for a walk. Robert might be coming in today.” Frankie had help in his hand and said, “That liar won’t be coming in at all. I saw him last week and again yesterday.” Adele had a puzzled look on her face and said, “I thought he was in Yakima.” Frankie gave an arcing spit over his shoulder and said, “The Yakima gig was only for a couple of days. Afterward Robert went with a couple of other guys to Spokane looking for women and/or girls . . . but found none.”

Adele, with a confused look on her face, asked “How do you know all this stuff?” Frank said, “Your mom asked me to look into anything that concerned you and your medical needs. She never trusted that loser. She and I have stayed friends on the quiet since kindergarten. I think I’ve loved you forever . . . and your mother loves me.” Adele laughed again and told Frankie, “Go ask the nurse for a robe and a mask. Then I’ll be happy to go for a walk with you.” She knew she could depend on Frankie.