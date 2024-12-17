Wind and rain may cause power outages, flooding in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for our region through Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.

With the wind and the heavy rain falling, local utility companies are warning of the potential for power outages.

The heaviest winds are expected to hit overnight Tuesday to Wednesday. The winds will pick up around 8 p.m. coming out of the south at 15 to 25 miles per hour. Gusts up to 45 mph are expected through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Total rainfall could reach 1.5 inches during the 14-hour period from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, according to the weather service.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a “Hydrologic Outlook” for Tuesday and Wednesday, with threats of flooding rivers in western Washington, and more rain coming later this week.

Local utility companies are planning for the possibility of power outages. Heavily treed areas are expected to be hit the hardest due to the saturated soil and strong winds.

Drivers should expect limited visibility and standing water on roadways. Please use caution and increase following distance. Lakewood’s operations and maintenance team were out across the city Tuesday preparing for the coming wind.

Here are some reminders for how to prepare for storm season:

Safely prepare your yard and area for high winds and rain – tie down or bring inside anything that could blow away.

Charge cell phones, laptops and personal devices in case of a power outage.

Know where you have your flashlights and batteries – for home and vehicle.

Be aware of carbon monoxide poisoning: Never use a natural gas range for heating, or charcoal as an indoor heating or cooking source. Never charge your phone or other devices in a running vehicle with the garage door closed.

If you’re using portable heaters, keep them away from furniture, draperies and other flammable materials.

Always use flashlights instead of candles.

NEVER touch downed power lines and stay 40 feet away.

In the event of flooding or clogged drains in your area please call 253-267-1628 to report any water on the roadway.

Call the South Sound 911 non-emergency number to report downed trees or power lines: 253-287-4455

