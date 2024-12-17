 Unanimous decision on tideflats to benefit Tribe’s future – The Suburban Times

Unanimous decision on tideflats to benefit Tribe’s future

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News.

When it was all over, Puyallup Tribal Councilwoman Annette Bryan made her way around the table handing out Indigenous beads to the entire City of Tacoma Tideflats Steering Committee members, commemorating an achievement seven years in the making.

The committee, which consists of two representatives from the Puyallup Tribe, City of Tacoma, Pierce County, City of Fife and the Port of Tacoma, unanimously voted 10-0 to approve a Draft Tideflats Subarea Plan and Letter of Recommendation to the Tacoma City Council and Planning Commission for consideration on Dec. 5 at the Fabulich Center in Fife.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

