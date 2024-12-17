‘Tis the season for thievin’ – The Suburban Times

‘Tis the season for thievin’… We don’t want to bring you down as you’re getting into the holiday spirit, but we need to remind you that there are some Grinches out there who are looking to snag your Christmas goodies before they make it under your tree.

Here are some tips to help lessen your risk of becoming a victim of package theft:

Use a Security Camera: Install a doorbell camera or a security camera to monitor your front porch. Thieves are less likely to strike if they know they are being watched.

Sign Up for Delivery Alerts: Most carriers offer tracking services that can alert you when your package is on its way, delivered, or delayed. Stay informed so you can retrieve your package as soon as possible.

Request a Signature: Opt for delivery services that require a signature upon receipt. This ensures your package won’t be left unattended.

Schedule Deliveries: If possible, schedule deliveries for times when you are home. Many delivery services allow you to choose a delivery window.

Use a Package Locker: Some delivery services and retailers offer locker services. Your package will be delivered to a secure location where you can pick it up at your convenience.

Ask for Deliveries to Your Workplace: If allowed, have your packages delivered to your office instead of your home.

Install a Package Box: You can purchase a secure package box for your porch. Delivery drivers can place your packages in the box, which can be locked to prevent theft.

Get to Know Your Neighbors: Building good relationships with your neighbors can create a community watch system. They can keep an eye out for your deliveries and even hold onto packages if you’re not home.

Request Hold for Pickup: Many carriers offer the option to hold your package at their facility for pickup at your convenience.

