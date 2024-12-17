The Pierce County Library System launches new strategic plan – The Suburban Times

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Thanks to input from nearly 3,000 people, the Pierce County Library System created a new strategic plan. The Library System’s Board of Trustees approved the plan at their December meeting.

“Our new strategic plan is a significant milestone for the Library, shaped by the valuable input of our vibrant community,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti. “By embracing diverse voices and addressing a wide range of needs, we’ve crafted a plan that promises to elevate our services and enrich the lives of our patrons.”

With input from the Board of Trustees, staff, community stakeholders and Pierce County residents, a team of Library administrators and staff worked with Coraggio Group, the Library’s strategic planning firm, to develop the new strategic plan.

The plan will be a roadmap to guide the Library System through the years ahead, from 2025-2029. The strategic plan goals include:

Enhance library experiences: Improve visitor/user experience of accessibility, services, and resources.

Welcoming and inclusive spaces and services: Create safer spaces and services.

Emphasize strategic partnerships: Focus on partnerships where working together has lasting and greater impacts.

Build a sustainable future: Prioritize sustainability and the future of the Library, environment, and the community the Library serves.

Now, the Library System will begin implementing the strategic plan for improved, focused delivery of top priority services, valued by Pierce County residents.

People may pick up a copy of the new Strategic Plan at a Pierce County Library or at https://mypcls.org/about-us/strategic-plan/.