Plunge into the New Year at Point Defiance Marina – The Suburban Times

Registration is open now for Metro Parks Tacoma’s Polar Bear Plunge on New Years Day. Start 2025 refreshed and clear-headed with a dip into Commencement Bay with your friends and family at the Point Defiance Marina.

To minimize waiting in the cold, participants can sign up for their choice of 30-minute time slots between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and plunge as many times as they would like – either leaping from the floating docks or walking down the sloped launch ramp. Afterwards, dry off in the warming tents with propane heaters and a hot beverage.

Since cold water can be a shock to the system, Metro Parks’ plunge is well staffed with lifeguards on the docks and rescue divers in the water watching for any signs of danger. Life jackets will also be available for loan.

“We want everyone to have a great time,” said Cecil Goodson, the Marina supervisor. “A cold-water plunge is thrilling and having safety measures in place means there’s less to worry about before taking the leap.”

Participants are encouraged to dress in costume and bright colors to go all-out as they welcome the new year. Silly hats, formal wear, sports jerseys and animal onesies are all fair game. Foot protection is strongly recommended for the walk back to shore.

In addition to bragging rights, participants will receive a fleece headband and collectible commemorative patch with their registration fee. Those who sign up before December 20 can also purchase a Polar Bear Plunge t-shirt or hoodie for pickup at the event.

Register now for the 2025 Polar Bear Plunge, sponsored by Bath Fitter, at metroparkstacoma.org/polar-plunge. Registration will also be available at the event on January 1 starting at 10 a.m.

Where: Point Defiance Marina, 5912 Waterfront Dr, Tacoma, WA 98407

When: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., register for a 30-minute time slot

Price: $10 registration fee either online or at the event (no cash will be accepted for same-day registrations)