21 Community Art Projects Funded by the Tacoma Arts Commission – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Arts Commission recently awarded $148,000 in Community Arts Projects funding to 21 Tacoma organizations, groups, and businesses in support of 2025 public outreach projects in the fields of culture, culinary arts, dance, literary, music, visual, and cross-disciplinary arts.
“We’re proud to be funding these arts projects that will take place around Tacoma’s many neighborhoods,” said Tacoma Arts Commission Chair Heide Fernandez-Llamazares. “Every year, we see new organizations and projects that truly reflect Tacoma’s cultural community and we are proud to invest in community engagement experiences made by and for historically under-funded communities. We look forward to seeing the impact and beauty of these projects, and where they will take us next.”
Funded projects include the production of nine cultural and arts festivals, two youth education programs, one oral history project, one artist market series with performing arts programming, one literary and music performance, one music concert, one ballet production, one series of hands-on visual art workshops, one interactive art installation, one community engagement project, one cross-disciplinary program exploring health, and one cross-disciplinary program exploring arts and food justice.
Funding was awarded as follows:
- ArtCity Collaborative / ArtCity: Tacoma Mapping Project / $6,000
- Asia Pacific Cultural Center / 27th Annual Asia Pacific New Year Celebration featuring India / $9,000
- Asia Pacific Cultural Center / From Scratch: Tasting the Tenderness in Food Production / $6,000
- Black Night Market LLC / Black Night Market Events: Holidays, Poetry After Dark, Art Soiree / $9,000
- Caribbean Queens / Caribbean Queens Fest / $6,000
- Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation / Tacoma Moon Festival / $9,000
- Foss Waterway Seaport / Tacoma Salmon in the Classroom Art Project / $6,000
- Greentrike / Sparks at Children’s Museum of Tacoma / $6,000
- Hilltop Artists / Hilltop Artists Monkeyshines Project / $9,000
- Lincoln International Business Association / Lincoln District Lunar New Year Festival / $9,000
- Mattice Beauty Supply LLC / Arts and Crafts Workshops / $6,000
- Museum of Glass / Glass Fest Northwest / $9,000
- Por Vida NW / Lincoln District Food Walk / $9,000
- Rob Young Productions / “Said by The Father And Son” Event / $3,000
- Tacoma Art Museum / Dia de los Muertos Festival / $6,000
- Tacoma Refugee Choir / “Let There Be Peace on Earth” Concert / $4,000
- Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center / “The Secret Garden” Ballet / $3,000
- The Painting Panda Pottery Studio LLC / “Kai’s Room” Collaborative Art Installation / $9,000
- University of Washington Tacoma / Sexual Healing: A Queer-Affirming Sex Ed Do Over / $6,000
- Washington State Historical Society / IN THE SPIRIT Arts Market & Northwest Native Festival / $9,000
- WayOut Kids / Juneteenth Celebration: A Road to Economic Freedom Festival / $9,000
The Community Arts Projects funding program financially supports organizations and groups producing arts-focused community projects that are inclusive, accessible, and/or address equity issues. Community Arts Projects is one of two funding programs administered by the Tacoma Arts Commission. For a complete list of funding programs and information about the Tacoma Arts Commission, visit cityoftacoma.org/funding.
