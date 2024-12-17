21 Community Art Projects Funded by the Tacoma Arts Commission – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Arts Commission recently awarded $148,000 in Community Arts Projects funding to 21 Tacoma organizations, groups, and businesses in support of 2025 public outreach projects in the fields of culture, culinary arts, dance, literary, music, visual, and cross-disciplinary arts.

“We’re proud to be funding these arts projects that will take place around Tacoma’s many neighborhoods,” said Tacoma Arts Commission Chair Heide Fernandez-Llamazares. “Every year, we see new organizations and projects that truly reflect Tacoma’s cultural community and we are proud to invest in community engagement experiences made by and for historically under-funded communities. We look forward to seeing the impact and beauty of these projects, and where they will take us next.”

Funded projects include the production of nine cultural and arts festivals, two youth education programs, one oral history project, one artist market series with performing arts programming, one literary and music performance, one music concert, one ballet production, one series of hands-on visual art workshops, one interactive art installation, one community engagement project, one cross-disciplinary program exploring health, and one cross-disciplinary program exploring arts and food justice.

Funding was awarded as follows:

ArtCity Collaborative / ArtCity: Tacoma Mapping Project / $6,000

Asia Pacific Cultural Center / 27th Annual Asia Pacific New Year Celebration featuring India / $9,000

Asia Pacific Cultural Center / From Scratch: Tasting the Tenderness in Food Production / $6,000

Black Night Market LLC / Black Night Market Events: Holidays, Poetry After Dark, Art Soiree / $9,000

Caribbean Queens / Caribbean Queens Fest / $6,000

Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation / Tacoma Moon Festival / $9,000

Foss Waterway Seaport / Tacoma Salmon in the Classroom Art Project / $6,000

Greentrike / Sparks at Children’s Museum of Tacoma / $6,000

Hilltop Artists / Hilltop Artists Monkeyshines Project / $9,000

Lincoln International Business Association / Lincoln District Lunar New Year Festival / $9,000

Mattice Beauty Supply LLC / Arts and Crafts Workshops / $6,000

Museum of Glass / Glass Fest Northwest / $9,000

Por Vida NW / Lincoln District Food Walk / $9,000

Rob Young Productions / “Said by The Father And Son” Event / $3,000

Tacoma Art Museum / Dia de los Muertos Festival / $6,000

Tacoma Refugee Choir / “Let There Be Peace on Earth” Concert / $4,000

Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center / “The Secret Garden” Ballet / $3,000

The Painting Panda Pottery Studio LLC / “Kai’s Room” Collaborative Art Installation / $9,000

University of Washington Tacoma / Sexual Healing: A Queer-Affirming Sex Ed Do Over / $6,000

Washington State Historical Society / IN THE SPIRIT Arts Market & Northwest Native Festival / $9,000

WayOut Kids / Juneteenth Celebration: A Road to Economic Freedom Festival / $9,000

The Community Arts Projects funding program financially supports organizations and groups producing arts-focused community projects that are inclusive, accessible, and/or address equity issues. Community Arts Projects is one of two funding programs administered by the Tacoma Arts Commission. For a complete list of funding programs and information about the Tacoma Arts Commission, visit cityoftacoma.org/funding.