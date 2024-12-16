Glass Recycling Still Available in U.P. – The Suburban Times

Although some local cities are no longer accepting glass bottles and jars for recycling, U.P. Refuse and Recycling is still accepting it in their residential curbside recycling bins as well as at their facility at 2815 Rochester St. (one block off 27th behind Cheers West). The recycling center is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.