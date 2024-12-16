Fort Steilacoom Park H-barn Renovation A&E Services Request for Qualifications (RFQ) – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood (City) is seeking Request for Qualifications for qualified parties to provide professional architecture and engineering (A&E) services to support the renovation of a 120-year-old barn into a commercial multi-use event space. Click here to view the full RFQ. All proposals must be submitted to City Clerk Briana Schumacher via email at: bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us by the deadline of January 7, 2025 at 4 p.m.

Any questions or clarifications regarding this RFQ shall be directed to:

Mary Dodsworth

Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director

6000 Main Street SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

253-983-7741 (office) or mdodsworth@cityoflakewood.us (email)