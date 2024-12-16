 Fort Steilacoom Park H-barn Renovation A&E Services Request for Qualifications (RFQ) – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Fort Steilacoom Park H-barn Renovation A&E Services Request for Qualifications (RFQ)

· · Leave a Comment ·

The City of Lakewood (City) is seeking Request for Qualifications for qualified parties to provide professional architecture and engineering (A&E) services to support the renovation of a 120-year-old barn into a commercial multi-use event space. Click here to view the full RFQ. All proposals must be submitted to City Clerk Briana Schumacher via email at: bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us by the deadline of January 7, 2025 at 4 p.m.

Any questions or clarifications regarding this RFQ shall be directed to:

            Mary Dodsworth
            Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director
            6000 Main Street SW
            Lakewood, WA  98499
            253-983-7741 (office) or mdodsworth@cityoflakewood.us (email)

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.