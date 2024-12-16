Dance Theatre Northwest Presents The Nutcracker This Holiday Season – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sarah Witherup.

Dance Theatre Northwest is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated annual production of The Nutcracker, a timeless holiday classic that has captivated audiences for generations. After months of dedicated rehearsals and meticulous preparation, the dancers are ready to enchant the community with their artistry and passion.

This year’s production at Lakes High School promises to be a feast for the senses, featuring stunning choreography, dazzling costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score. Under the direction of Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, Dance Theatre Northwest’s talented performers, ranging from youth to seasoned adults, bring Clara’s magical journey to life—from the sparkling Christmas Eve party to the enchanting Land of Sweets.

“This production is a labor of love for everyone involved,” says Kirk-Stauffer. “Our dancers have worked incredibly hard to perfect every detail, and we’re so excited to share this magical story with our community.”

Dance Theatre Northwest is proud to present performances that celebrate the joy of the season while showcasing the incredible talent and dedication of its performers. Whether you’re a longtime fan of The Nutcracker or experiencing it for the first time, this production is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Performances will take place Saturday, December 21, 7:00PM and Sunday, December 22, 4:00PM. Tickets are available now and can be purchased DTNW.org. Don’t miss this opportunity to make The Nutcracker part of your holiday tradition!

For more information about Dance Theatre Northwest or to learn about upcoming performances and programs, visit DTNW.org or contact info@dtnw.org.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dance studio dedicated to enriching the community through the performing arts. We provide inclusive programs for dancers of all ages and skill levels, fostering creativity, discipline, and a lifelong love of dance.