 Congratulations Graduate! – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Congratulations Graduate!

· · Leave a Comment ·

We want to congratulate our Pierce County Sheriff Cadet Mckinley Willhite for all her hard work graduating the Seattle Teen FBI Academy! Mckinley joined our Cadet program this March and has been a valuable asset to our volunteer Cadet Program with her leadership and knowledge.  

“Being part of the Seattle Teen FBI Academy was such an amazing experience. I learned how important teamwork is in solving cases and it opened my eyes to how much goes into keeping communities safe. My goal is to join the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department in the future. The Pierce County Cadet program, and programs like the FBI Teen Academy, give me the most experience to achieve my goals.” 

~Cadet Mckinley Willhite  

Congratulations Cadet Willhite and we hope to see you in the future! 

Cadet Program | Pierce County, WA – Official Website 

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.