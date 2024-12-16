Congratulations Graduate! – The Suburban Times

We want to congratulate our Pierce County Sheriff Cadet Mckinley Willhite for all her hard work graduating the Seattle Teen FBI Academy! Mckinley joined our Cadet program this March and has been a valuable asset to our volunteer Cadet Program with her leadership and knowledge.

“Being part of the Seattle Teen FBI Academy was such an amazing experience. I learned how important teamwork is in solving cases and it opened my eyes to how much goes into keeping communities safe. My goal is to join the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department in the future. The Pierce County Cadet program, and programs like the FBI Teen Academy, give me the most experience to achieve my goals.”

~Cadet Mckinley Willhite

Congratulations Cadet Willhite and we hope to see you in the future!

Cadet Program | Pierce County, WA – Official Website