Comment period begins on Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Tacoma Dome Link Extension – The Suburban Times

Today (Dec. 13, 2024), Sound Transit and the Federal Transit Administration launched a 60-day public comment period for a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Tacoma Dome Link Extension project. The comment deadline is Feb. 10, 2025.

The Draft EIS evaluates the alternatives for the location of the light rail alignment and four stations planned in South Federal Way, Fife, Portland Avenue and Tacoma Dome. It analyzes and documents the project’s potential impacts to the natural and built environment, and it proposes ways to avoid, reduce or mitigate those impacts.

The Sound Transit Board will consider the analysis in the Draft EIS; public, Tribal, and agency comments on the Draft EIS; and other information before confirming or modifying the preferred alternative for the Tacoma Dome Link Extension project. Board action on the preferred alternative is expected in mid-2025. Sound Transit will then prepare a Final EIS. After publication of the Final EIS, the Board will select the project to be built.

How to comment

Via the online comment form at soundtransit.org/tdlink-deis

Attend a virtual public meeting/hearing:

Tuesday, Jan. 21 via Zoom link on https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85314895495, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Attend an in-person public meeting to make a verbal comment:

Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Commerce St, Tacoma, WA 98402, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Federal Way Performing Arts and Events Center, 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S, Federal Way, WA 98003 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Fife Community Center, 2111 54th Ave E, Fife, WA 98424 5:30-7:30 p.m.

E-mail: Send comments to tdlinkdeis@soundtransit.org; or

Voicemail: Leave a message at (206) 257-2144

Mail: TDLE Draft EIS c/o Elma Borbe

Sound Transit, 401 S. Jackson St. Seattle, WA 98104

The full Draft EIS is available at www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/tacoma-dome-link-extension/documents.

The comment period closes Feb. 10, 2025.

Approved by voters in 2016, the Tacoma Dome Link Extension is part of a 116-mile expansion of the Puget Sound light rail network. Its new stations will connect to local transit services like King County Metro, Pierce Transit, Intercity Transit, and others, providing fast and frequent travel to destinations across the region.