Leavitt re-elected Deputy Majority Whip – The Suburban Times

Leavitt re-elected Deputy Majority Whip

Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, has been re-elected House Deputy Majority Whip. In this role, Leavitt will be responsible for assisting the majority whip with numerous duties, including tracking the attendance of representatives and conducting vote counts.  

“The public expects the legislature to show up to work, accomplish tasks efficiently, and listen to multiple perspectives,” said Leavitt. “I look forward to working with colleagues to help all Washingtonians.” 

In addition to her duties as Deputy Majority Whip, Leavitt will serve on the AppropriationsCapital Budget, and Post-Secondary Education and Workforce committees this session. She will also serve as co-chair of the Joint Committee on Veterans & Military Affairs

The 2025 legislative session begins Monday, January 13, 2025. 

