We’re making it easier to do business with us online – The Suburban Times

We’ve listened to your feedback concerning your preference to do business with us online. You want the option to submit forms, evidence, and other information electronically. You also want to sign documents electronically before submitting them.

This year we released eSignature/Upload Documents as an option to submit documents. This new, online service option allows our employees to electronically request, and our customers to electronically submit, 50 forms and nearly 80 types of evidence. This option eliminates the need to mail, fax, or deliver information to a local Social Security office. By streamlining our document submission process and reducing mail, we are improving the way you do business with us.

How Does it Work?

Our employee sends the customer a link with the request for the forms and evidence we need to process their application. The customer authenticates by signing in to, or creating, their personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. The customer then reviews the request, completes the form, electronically signs (when signatures are required), and uploads the completed forms and any supporting evidence to our portal.

Note: Customers have 30 days to electronically submit requested information and may receive an email reminder. If the electronic request expires, they can contact our office to ask for a new request or submit the forms and information by mail, fax, or by visiting an office.

To learn more about Upload Documents, visit our FAQ webpage at faq.ssa.gov/en-US/Topic/?id=CAT-01360.

Online Forms and Signature Removal

In addition to the eSignature/Upload Documents option, we are converting many of our frequently used forms to more convenient online versions. Customers will have the option to complete a user-friendly, fillable online form, then electronically sign and submit it.

Some of our frequently used forms now available to sign and submit electronically include:

SSA-827, Authorization to Disclose Information to Social Security Administration.

SSA-820/821, Work Activity Reports.

SSA-632, Request for a Waiver of Overpayment Recovery.

SSA-634, Request for Change in Overpayment Recovery Rate.

We have removed the signature requirement for 12 of our most used forms. These forms include:

SSA-L4201, Employer Requesting Wage Information.

SSA-789, Request for Reconsideration/Disability Cessation Right to Appear.

SSA-787, Statement of Patient’s Capability to Manage Benefits.

To learn more about the removal of signature requirements from certain Social Security forms, check out our YouTube video Signature Removal from SSA Forms at www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmben-skPo4&t=2s.

Whether you do business with us online, by phone, or in person, we’re committed to making it easier for you. We continue to explore more opportunities to make doing business with us easier. Please share this information with others.