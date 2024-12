Submitted by Sunset Bible Church.

Grieving the death of a spouse? or do you know someone who is? Your life has changed forever. The daily emotions and challenges can seem too hard to bear. Find help at a Loss of a Spouse seminar.

Join us at Sunset Bible Church (great room at our admin building at 7920 44th St. West, University Place, WA 98466) on Sunday, January 5th at 1:30 p.m.

Sign up at: www.griefshare.org