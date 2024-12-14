Executive-elect Ryan Mello announces leadership Cabinet – The Suburban Times

Executive-elect Ryan Mello announced the formation of his leadership Cabinet today. Beginning in January, the cadre of department directors will include returning leaders as well as those in interim positions.

Three directors have previously announced retirement plans:

Emergency Management Director Jody Ferguson retired in October. Amy Gillespie was named as the interim director by Executive Dammeier and she will continue in that role.

Finance Director Gary Robinson is retiring from the County and his role will be filled by Acting Deputy Director Julie Demuth.

Human Resources Director Judy Archer has agreed to stay on while we search for her replacement.



Department directors who will remain into the new administration are:

Betty Capestany, Economic Development

Libby Catalinich, Communications

Karl Imlig, Facilities Management

Dave Katayama, Public Defense Conflict Office

Michael Kawamura, Assigned Counsel

Dr. Karen Cline-Parhamovich, Medical Examiner’s Office

Constance White, Clerk of the Superior Court



Human Services Director Heather Moss, Parks & Recreation Director Roxanne Miles and Planning and Public Works Director Jen Tetatzin will transition from the County as of January 3, 2025.

“Transition brings a lot of change and offers an opportunity for renewed perspectives and ideas,” Mello said. “As we develop our Forward Together agenda, we look forward to continuing the excellent work already underway in many departments while also refocusing some of our goals and approaches. I am deeply grateful for the service of every department leader. For those who are retiring or transitioning to new ventures, I thank them for serving with such dedication and professionalism and wish them well.”

Helen McGovern-Pilant is being appointed as interim director of Human Services. McGovern-Pilant is a longtime leader in Pacific Northwest nonprofit organizations. Her experience includes serving as an executive director of the Emergency Food Network and on a temporary consulting basis for organizations such as Palmer Scholars, Tacoma Art Museum, Workforce Central and many more.

Kyle Wintermute will serve as interim director for Parks & Recreation. Wintermute joined Pierce County in 2007 and currently serves at the department’s deputy director.

Brian Stacy, PE will return to County service to serve as interim director for Planning and Public Works. Stacy joined Pierce County in 1990 and served as the County Engineer for PPW beginning in April 2004 until his retirement from the County on January 1, 2022.

‌Each position with interim directors will be filled via open competitive recruitment efforts.