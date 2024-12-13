Getting with the Program – Entertaining Local Speakers – The Suburban Times

I love meetings at groups like Rotary and Transportation Club. I love to arrive early and chat with anyone who sits down at the table. How else can you really learn much about people? Eventually, the meeting leads to an interesting program. When I was president of the Rotary Club of Tacoma #8, I had three goals for each meeting: Introduce a new member to the club, give money to a community project, and have a great program. I wanted everyone to enjoy themselves and be involved in our club, Tacoma, and Pierce County. I still remember the first program speaker of my year as president. It was a young man who was discussing the economy. It was his first time addressing a large group. He did a nice job, and there were lots of questions from the audience. No questions would mean no interest.

A dozen years later I was attending another meeting of my Rotary Club and the speaker again was about the economy. He talked about his first time speaking before a large Rotary group luncheon (roughly 175). He mentioned he was nervous and a little worried and then he looked over at the president’s wrist watch. It wasn’t a Rolex or anything fancy, it was a Three Stooges watch. He laughed to himself, and relaxed. And gave a great summary about the economy. The Three Stooges watch was a gift from my wife.

Programs that hold an audience’s attention give a feeling of membership and camaraderie. If you belong to a local group that meets regularly and enjoys an interesting program on a regular basis, you will find this list helpful.

Now that clubs and organizations are meeting again, we thought an article about people who can provide interesting information over a wide variety of gatherings might be well received. Many groups, like Rotary meet on a weekly basis and have need of speakers that entertain as well as provide useful information. There are a number of Rotary Clubs from Tacoma to Olympia. Other groups only meet once a month, but still look for programs that would be welcomed by their members. Currently, here in Tacoma, the managing artistic director of Tacoma Little Theatre is Chris Serface, the president of The Rotary Club of Tacoma #8.

Here are some suggestions for you:

Rick Allen – Author and expert on Major League Baseball history (Seattle Pilots – 1969) and Early Childhood Development. Rick Allen: alvaallen@hotmail.com

Don Doman – Author (Video Production, Being a Middle-aged Entrepreneur, and Market Research) and writer for The Suburban Times – Speaks about local water ways, the campaigns of Hannibal (2nd Punic War), a group trip to Italy or Spain, classic films, boxing, Video Production for business marketing, (we had a blooper show up on Dick Clark’s TV’s Bloopers & Practical Jokes). Don Doman:- 253-759-6639 or trainingmedia@yahoo.com

Dick Marzano – Port of Tacoma Commissioner | Position #2. Dick Marzano is a Tacoma native and long-term Pierce County resident. Marzano worked as a Tacoma longshore worker for more than 52 years and served a six-year term as president of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 23. Dick Marzano: Dick.Marzano@portoftacoma.com

Nalani Linder – Nalani is Executive Director of TACID: Tacoma Area Coalition of Individuals with Disabilities -TACID promotes the wellness, recovery and resilience of adults experiencing disabilities in Pierce County. Founded in 1980, TACID was established to be a center where disabled adults could access core services and support from free-standing community groups and organizations. Today TACID provides peer support services for adults experiencing a spectrum of disabilities and challenges, while also providing free meeting space and facilities for like-minded community partners. Nalani Linder: nalani@tacid.org

Richard Dorsett – Dick is a world traveler and a voracious reader. He speaks on Homelessness (what he’s learning), Foldscopes (miniature microscopes that are created by folding like origami), Venomous Snakes of South Africa and South America, How to date ancient pottery of Jordan, Bicycle Touring, and Performing Trapeze at the age of 60. – Richard Dorsett: dorsett.richard@gmail.com

Theresa Pan Hosley – Expert on the evolution of our Tacoma Chinese Reconciliation Park near Old Town in Tacoma – Contact Theresa Pan Hosley – info@CRPFTacoma.org

Dr. Kandi Moller – Optometrist and expert on the pathology and treatment of nearsightedness in children, where it is reaching epidemic proportions. Call 253-432-4303 or email info@eyecandy-optical.com

Tracy Peacock – St Vincent de Paul, best known for its thrift store, also provides vital resources to our neighbors in need through the mission outreach program for those facing immediate financial crisis. We assist with rent, utilities, emergency motel vouchers and other basic needs regardless of race, religious beliefs or orientation. To learn more about the impact of our programs or volunteer opportunities, contact Tracy Peacock, executive director at tpeacock@svdptacoma.org or 253-426-1700.

Rod Koon – Throughout its history, the port of Tacoma has made strategic investments to develop shipping terminals, waterways, and industrial lands to serve as an “economic engine” for the region. Rod’s book “Port of Tacoma (Images of America)” has been very popular and Rod does a great job of explaining to groups about the past, the present, and the future. Contact Rob: rkletitbe@msn.com

Lianna Olds – Deputy Director of the Emergency Food Network – Lianna is easy to talk to and loves to share about EFN and how the organization helps people throughout Tacoma and Pierce County. Contact Lianna: Oldsliannao@efoodnet.org

Strictly For Hire:

Storyteller and historian Karen Haas enjoys telling in “modern times” and bringing the past to life with meticulously researched living history presentations. Her effervescent style engages emotions, from the sublime to the ridiculous, in audiences both young and old. An experienced teacher and museum educator, Karen is active in historic reenactments around the Pacific Northwest. She feels especially rewarded when telling the tales of those who’s voices are usually silent in history – the women. Karen Haas: karenstoryteller.com