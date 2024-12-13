Public Hearing: 2025-2031 Transportation Improvement Plan – The Suburban Times

The City of Puyallup is holding a Public Hearing and seeking comments on the 2025-2031 Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP). Any persons desiring to be present at the January 7th City Council meeting may present their views at this meeting. Questions and comments can be sent prior to the meeting as well. Please send comments or questions to Hans Hunger, P.E., City Engineer at hhunger@puyallupwa.gov. Comments and questions can also be mailed to City of Puyallup Attn: Hans Hunger, City Engineer 333 S Meridian Puyallup, WA 98371.
