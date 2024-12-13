Lakewood recognizes its staff for embodying ‘Guiding Principles’ – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood operates with four Guiding Principles:

Service: We provide prompt, courteous and effective service, emphasizing problem solving and creativity.

Teamwork: We communicate and work cooperatively with others, recognizing and appreciating the contributions of all.

Integrity: We are honest, accountable, and honor our commitments.

: We are honest, accountable, and honor our commitments. Respect: We embrace differences and treat each other with respect.

Each year the City’s leadership team recognizes employees who have gone above and beyond their daily job responsibilities to embody one or more of these four principles. The employees are announced at the city’s annual holiday recognition event at the end of the year and presented with a Guiding Principle award by City Manager John Caulfield.

This year’s recipients include:

Individual award

Tiffany Spier, Planning Division manager

Michelle Yeider, maintenance worker

Capt. Jeff Alwine, Lakewood Police Department

Team award

Washington State Emergency Management Team members deployed to North Carolina to assist with Hurricane Helene response: Elizabeth Scheid, recreation coordinator Andy Suver, Lakewood Police Department Assistant Chief John Unfred, Lakewood Police Department

Members of the city’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Action Pillar development teams: Elizabeth Scheid, recreation coordinator Shannon Bennett, program coordinator Carolina Alba, Human Resources technician Joanna LaVergne, administrative assistant to the police chief Weston Ott, City Engineer Tracey Freeman, Human Resources analyst Danielle Beavers, permit technician Heather Brown, court clerk, Lakewood Municipal Court Katie Foster, engineering technician Becky Newton, Economic Development manager Erica Meeks, evidence property supervisor, Lakewood Police Department Hannah Hillig, Human Resources analyst Michael Vargas, assistant to the city manager/policy analyst Megan Davis, local government management fellow Sam Mahugh, lead finance technician Sgt. Timothy Borchardt, Lakewood Police Department



