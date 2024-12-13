City of Fircrest Forms Ad Hoc Committee – Volunteers Needed – The Suburban Times

The City of Fircrest has formed an Ad Hoc Committee to Review Provisions of House Bill 1110 and volunteers are needed

The City is seeking volunteers interested in serving on a Middle Housing Ad-Hoc Citizen Advisory Committee. The Committee’s goal is to prepare materials for an application for City Council consideration to seek an alternative approach or an extension of the timeline for fully implementing the provisions of House Bill 1110 related to middle housing.

Interested individuals are encouraged to submit a letter of interest explaining why they’d like to serve on the committee and what relevant experience or expertise they possess that would contribute to the successful completion of the application. Letters of interest must be submitted to the City Clerk by December 18. Qualified applicants will be considered for appointment by the Mayor as new members are added to the committee.

Interested volunteers should submit a letter of interest and resume addressed to:

Fircrest City Hall

c/o City Clerk

115 Ramsdell Street

Fircrest, WA 98466

Letters will be accepted until 5:00 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Questions can be directed to Arlette Burkhart, City Clerk, at 253-564-8901 or email at aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net

