Announcing APCC’s Taste of Asia Line-Up for 2025 – The Suburban Times

Experience Culinary and Cultural Delights from Across the Asia-Pacific Region.

APCC Member $20, Non-Member $25. If you wish to become an APCC member, please go to our website www.asiapacificculturalcenter.org to register.

Dress the Part: Immerse Yourself in Culture!

Make your journey even more memorable by embracing the traditional attire of each featured country. Whether it’s a vibrant sarong, an elegant hanbok, or a playful hula skirt, let your outfit reflect the spirit of the cuisine and culture!

This beloved and very popular APCC series invites attendees to immerse themselves in the traditions, flavors, and stories of 12 diverse countries. Participants will not only learn how to prepare iconic dishes but also serve as taste-testers, indulging in the creations.

Mark Your Calendar for This Culinary Journey!

Each month, APCC features a new country, showcasing the distinct flavors that make their cuisines unforgettable.

Featured foods for each country are to be announced. The 2025 country and culture line up as follows:

January 4 – Indonesia: Known as the spice islands, Indonesia boasts dishes like nasi goreng and satay, a testament to its centuries-old culinary heritage.

February 1 – Hawaii: Experience the fusion of Polynesian and Asian flavors with Hawaiian classics like poke and kalua pig.

March 1 – Lancang: This region offers unique rice-based dishes, highlighting its agricultural roots and diverse ingredients.

April 5 – Cambodia: Dive into the refreshing and bold flavors of Cambodian cuisine, with specialties like fish amok and prahok k’tis.

May 3 – Korea (FREE – Korea Day Event): Taste the magic of Korean food, from sizzling bulgogi to kimchi, a global symbol of fermented excellence.

June 7 – Thailand (FREE – Annual Sawasdee Thailand Festival): Savor Thailand’s legendary harmony of flavors in dishes like pad thai and green curry.

July 5 – Tonga: Explore the wholesome, earthy tastes of Tonga’s traditional cuisine, including lu sipi and ota ika.

August 2 – Bhutan: Bhutan’s culinary scene is defined by spicy chilies and comforting dishes like ema datshi and red rice.

September 6 – Guam: Learn about Guam’s Chamorro heritage through flavorful offerings such as kelaguen and barbecue chicken.

October 4 – Champa: Discover Champa’s ancient culinary traditions, blending Southeast Asian and Vietnamese influences.

November 1 – Tibet: Tibetan cuisine features hearty dishes like momos and thukpa, ideal for its mountainous landscape.

December 6 – Bangladesh: End the year with Bangladesh’s vibrant curries and sweets, including biryani and rasmalai.

