A Merry Time Was Had by All – The Suburban Times

A Merry Time Was Had by All

Market Square was full of holiday spirit on Dec. 6 when Santa came to town to help U.P.’s City Council members light up the City’s Christmas Tree. Old St. Nick also posed for pictures with the kids, while young and old alike enjoyed an evening of family-friendly entertainment featuring live music, costumed characters and even a reindeer garden. 

There was plenty to eat and snack on with numerous food trucks on site and a roaring fire to dine by in the outdoor fireplace.

Thanks to dry skies and mild temperatures, this year’s crowd size was double that of last year’s.

“We are so grateful to all those who continue to make this a part of their holiday traditions,” said Marian Holloway, event coordinator for the City of U.P. “They are the reason this event just keeps getting bigger and better each year.”

Weren’t able to catch this year’s event? Relive the magic on the City’s Instagram page.

