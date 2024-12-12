Weekend repairs on westbound Tacoma Narrows Bridge Dec. 14-15 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – Another section of the westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge needs repair.

The fix requires two consecutive days of lane closures while crews repair an expansion joint in the bridge’s surface. This expansion joint is in a different location than the one that required emergency lane closures in May.

8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Two right lanes approaching the bridge will close.

Jackson Avenue on-ramp to westbound SR 16 will close.

During the work, the HOV lane will remain open to all travelers.

Once the expansion joint is repaired, crews will pour new concrete. The concrete needs time to cure. Travelers will see lane closures when there appears to be little or no activity in the work zone.

Check out the Washington State Department of Transportation blog about maintaining the 74-year-old westbound span.

WSDOT needs help from travelers:

Add extra travel time to help prevent delays.

Consider combining or postponing discretionary trips.

Whenever near work zones, please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds; they’re there for your safety.

Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on WSDOT-maintained roads in Pierce County. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.