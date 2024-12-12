First Pierce County flu death of season is a reminder to protect yourself and loved ones – The Suburban Times

By James (Jay) Miller, MD MPH (Tacoma-Pierce County Health Officer).

A Pierce County woman in her 80s died from flu last week. It’s Pierce County’s first flu death of the 2024-2025 season. We can work together to decrease the impact of flu and other respiratory illnesses in our community.

It’s the time of the year when respiratory illnesses typically ramp up in Pierce County. In the week ending Dec. 7, influenza diagnoses in the emergency department went above the threshold hospitals set for masking. COVID-19 activity is low right now, but we typically see a rise in the winter months. With the holiday season in full swing, please take steps to protect yourself, family, and friends.

Recent uptick in cases.

In addition to flu levels rising, RSV levels have already passed the threshold in King County. We’re keeping a close eye on our local data.

Limiting the spread of these diseases is so important. Each year we see deaths from COVID-19, flu, and RSV in our community—and many of these deaths are preventable.

Older adults, infants, and people who have chronic medical conditions or weakened immune systems are at the highest risk of getting very sick. But everyone in our community can experience negative effects. As disease spread rises, so too could emergency room and hospital visits. This makes it hard for folks with other conditions to get the care they need.

Protect yourself and family.

If you haven’t already, get your updated flu and COVID vaccine today! Everyone 6 months and older is eligible. Getting vaccinated for flu and COVID-19 not only helps protect you from catching these diseases but also limits the severity of your illness if you do get sick.

For RSV, some folks are eligible for immunization as well:

Infants and some toddlers can get an antibody treatment called nirsevimab. This is like a vaccine, but it contains fully ready antibodies.

People who are pregnant during RSV season can get an RSV vaccine to protect their baby later.

Older people can get an RSV vaccine as well. We recommend RSV vaccines for people over 75, as well as people 60-74 with certain health conditions.

You can also take some other common-sense steps to help protect yourself and loved ones:

If you’re sick, stay home. Since COVID-19 is particularly contagious, you can also test for that to find out if you should take extra precautions. If you need to go to a healthcare appointment or somewhere else while you’re sick, wear a mask to protect others.

Wash your hands often, with soap and warm water. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers also work well against respiratory viruses.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash and wash your hands.

Consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces. You can also wear a mask when you’re around people who are at higher risk to help protect them.

What to look for during respiratory illness season.

We’ve all been through flu season before—and the COVID-19 pandemic surely taught us what to look for. But just as a reminder, common respiratory virus symptoms include:

Cough.

Fever.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Body aches.

While most people who get COVID-19, flu, or RSV will have mild symptoms, some people can get very sick and even die. As I mentioned, older adults, infants, and people who have chronic medical conditions or weakened immune systems are at the highest risk of getting very sick.

It’s also important to remember that we have antiviral treatments for COVID-19 and flu. If you are at higher risk of getting very sick, or if you live with someone who is at higher risk, talk to a healthcare provider if you have symptoms of a respiratory virus. They might recommend testing and/or antiviral treatment.

We know respiratory illnesses will circulate this time of year. We also know how best to help slow that spread significantly. Thanks for doing all you can to help!