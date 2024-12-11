Timber! Festival of Trees raises over $2.3M to build new Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.

Celebratory cheers erupt from Craig Davison, executive director marketing & communications, MultiCare Foundations; Jeff Warnke; Alicia Chapman, executive director, Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation; Gary and Sunny Racca, winning bidders; and Jesse Shaw, tree designer, in anticipation of building a new Tacoma children’s hospital.

The 38th annual Mary Bridge Children’s Festival of Trees benefiting MultiCare Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital raised over $2.37 million to support the construction of a new hospital campus, opening in 2026.

“The community’s generosity reflects the excitement for our new Mary Bridge Children’s hospital, designed just for kids,” says Alicia Chapman, executive director of Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation. “Our foundation has always advocated for the best health care possible, for every child, regardless of their family’s financial situation. I’m beyond grateful to our donors, sponsors, tree designers and volunteers who have supported us over the years and started their holiday season with our beloved Festival of Trees.”

Festival of Trees is the largest annual fundraiser for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, a reason for the season that rallies the community to transform the lives of pediatric patients. Its philanthropy has championed life-changing programs like Child Life Services and Complex Primary Care.

Thanks to donor generosity, the hospital has established a pediatric emergency department, intensive care unit and dedicated helistop for critical care transport. This year’s proceeds are wholly dedicated to building out a 100 percent pediatric hospital campus design, a founding vision set forth by the Mary Bridge Brigade.

“Mary Bridge Children’s will forever remember Festival of Trees 2024 as the year that laid the foundation for world-class pediatric care at the regional level,” says Jeff Poltawsky, president and market leader of MultiCare Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital & Health Network. “I stand in grateful awe of how our community continues to move mountains for young people. Their goodwill is the real cornerstone of our new hospital campus, driving excellence as we build a beacon of hope and healing for all children.”

Little (paddle) strokes felled great oaks

Elijah, 11, knows how it feels to spend the holidays hospitalized. At Tinsel on the Town, he shared his December appendectomy experience at Mary Bridge Children’s, and how those 20 days motivated him to make a difference for other patients missing out on cheer. Since his original Thanksgiving toy donation around the one-year anniversary of his surgery, Elijah and his family have carried on the tradition.

The following evening, Gavin and his family took the stage at Gala to describe his journey with Ewing sarcoma. His mother Kristen recounted the dedication of their pediatric oncology team, working in lockstep with donor-supported programs like Child Life to bring levity and support to her family’s darkest days.

Both Gavin and Elijah’s experiences were mirrored by the tree “A Dream is a Wish,” designed with the help and flair of Mary Bridge Children’s patients. In line with Disney’s “Wish” movie, the display celebrates the hopes and dreams that kept them going through their individual hospital stays and treatments. Tucked next to the flocked tree, a mini tree adorned with mini “miracles” like ketchup, sloths and pizza, exemplifies each little thing these patients looked forward to.

When his tree opened for bidding at Gala, patient designer Ollie took to the aisles in his walker, bedecked with holiday lights, to remind guests of the power of a child’s wish and how far he’d come since his first days at Mary Bridge Children’s.

From left: Carlyn Roy; Tod Wurst; Keith Dashofy, principal and co-owner, Pella Windows and Doors; Luke Wilson; and Bethany Jensen.

Another magical tree was so nice that it sold twice. The fabulously neon Las Vegas display combined two winning bids from Steven Alexander and Keith Dashofy, principal and co-owner, Pella Windows and Doors. Their matching top bids totaled $140,000 and won each a private jet for seven guests, luxury hospitality and enough live entertainment to make Elvis blush.

Construction toy crane hoists a Mary Bridge Children’s flag above a construction themed Christmas tree.

Giving trees stay evergreen

Festival of Trees lives on with “Under Construction,” this year’s top tree, remaining in the MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital lobby. Team No Bad Days combined bids with Dr. Robert Irwin, Mary Bridge Children’s pediatric oncologist, to donate $100,000 for naming rights in honor of Irwin’s late daughter Kate and his commitment to live the mantra that buoyed her through her cancer treatment.

This tree represents a pint-sized take on the pediatric hospital of tomorrow designed by real-life project partners Layton Construction and Abbott Construction. Their tree is sprinkled with high-visibility gear and Lego kits to inspire tomorrow’s architects. A crane hoists the Mary Bridge kite high above the tree, surrounded by four-wheelers marking the site perimeter overhead. Those looking even closer can play “Where’s Waldo?” just as Mary Bridge Children’s patients do daily, scanning the construction site for a life-size Waldo. Sponsored by Abbott Construction, every toy will be donated to Child Life for the hospital’s playroom.

From left: Honor Beecher, Matt Beecher’s spouse; Matt Beecher, senior superintendent, Abbott Construction; Amy Winsor, director of administration & strategic business development, Mary Bridge Children’s; Jeff Poltawsky, president and market leader, Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital & Health Network; Timothy Beecher, project superintendent, Abbott Construction; and Asher, Timothy’s son.

Rooted by supporters

Festival of Trees is organized by the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation in partnership with the Mary Bridge Brigade. The Brigade is the hospital’s largest donor and — over its 103-year history — has raised more than $50 million for Mary Bridge Children’s programs, including $10 million for the new hospital campus opening in 2026.

This year’s Festival was made possible by title sponsor Trouvés Health Care Corporation, hosting partner University of Puget Sound, presenting sponsors Asado Cucina Argentina, Tom & Meg Names Family Foundation and Umpqua Bank. Hospital construction partner Abbott Construction supported Gala as presenting sponsor. For more information, visit the Festival of trees website or contact Festival staff.

About Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital

Founded in 1955, MultiCare Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital is the state-designated Level II Pediatric Trauma Center for Western Washington, offering comprehensive care and resources for critically ill and injured children, and is the only pediatric hospital in Southwest Washington.

Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital has 152 beds, including a 70-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Mary Bridge Children’s Health Network provides primary, specialty, therapy and urgent care services at its outpatient centers and clinics across the Puget Sound region, including Tacoma, Auburn, Bonney Lake, Centralia, Covington, Federal Way, Gig Harbor, Lakewood, Maple Valley, Olympia, Puyallup, Renton and Silverdale.

Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital & Health Network is more than a place for children to heal. It’s a place for them to grow and thrive. A place for families to come for solutions and support. A place where medical expertise and passion for children and families work together in perfect balance. Mary Bridge Children’s serves children and families, regardless of their ability to pay, thanks to generous donations given to the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation.

Mary Bridge Children’s is a part of MultiCare Health System, the largest community-based, locally governed health system in Washington state. For more information about Mary Bridge Children’s, visit marybridge.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram or the Kite Strings blog.

About Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation

The Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation supports uncompensated care and clinical and community programs not covered by insurance for patients and families at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, Washington. Mary Bridge Children’s serves more than 300,000 children each year. More than half of the families served at Mary Bridge Children’s are low-income, and more than 60 percent of families are on Medicaid.

Generous donations to the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation allow the hospital to expand access to care so all children can receive the care they need. The Mary Bridge Brigade is the largest and oldest donor and, throughout its more than 100-year history, has donated in excess of $50 million to Mary Bridge Children’s, including a $10 million commitment to the new children’s hospital.

Donor-supported programs and services made possible by the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation include mobile immunization clinics, child life services, Helping Hands and more. Learn more about opportunities to give or get involved by visiting supportmarybridge.org.