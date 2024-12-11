Tideflats Subarea Plan Reaches Critical Milestone With Unanimous Recommendation from Steering Committee – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tideflats Subarea Plan recently reached a critical milestone with a unanimous recommendation for adoption from the Tideflats Steering Committee. This landmark decision marks the culmination of seven years of collaborative planning between the City of Tacoma, Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Port of Tacoma, Pierce County, and the City of Fife.

“This is a historic achievement in our journey towards a sustainable and prosperous future for Tacoma. The unanimous recommendation for adoption of the Tideflats Subarea Plan by the five-government Tideflats Steering Committee is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared vision,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “Over the past seven years, our collective efforts have led us to a plan that harmonizes industrial growth with environmental stewardship, addresses community needs, and ensures the long-term resilience of our region. The Tideflats Subarea Plan is a model for future planning in industrial areas, and we are proud of the work that has been accomplished by the Tideflats Steering Committee. I also want to extend my appreciation to our business community and stakeholders who contributed their time, expertise, and passion to shape this plan. Together, we are paving the way for a brighter, greener future.”

The Tideflats Steering Committee, comprised of elected representatives from each of the five partner organizations, was convened in 2018 to guide the development of the Subarea Plan. The plan balances industrial growth with environmental protection, community needs, and the long-term resilience of the region.

The steering committee’s efforts have been bolstered by thousands of community comments, countless staff presentations and expert analysis, and the perspectives of diverse stakeholders. These include neighborhood organizations, business interests in the Port of Tacoma, and members of the Tideflats Advisory Committee. This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication, engagement, and collaboration of the broader community.



Key features of the Tideflats Subarea Plan include:

Balancing Industrial Success with Environmental Restoration: The plan calls for coordinated actions and investments to restore ecosystems, improve water quality, and protect biodiversity alongside industrial development.

The plan calls for coordinated actions and investments to restore ecosystems, improve water quality, and protect biodiversity alongside industrial development. Honoring Indigenous Values: The plan recognizes the Puyallup Tribe’s rights and interests in the Tideflats and ensures that any development respects their cultural, economic, and environmental connections to the land.

The plan recognizes the Puyallup Tribe’s rights and interests in the Tideflats and ensures that any development respects their cultural, economic, and environmental connections to the land. Comprehensive Climate Action: The plan integrates climate resilience strategies, with specific actions around decarbonization goals, adaptive measures for sea-level rise, and restoration of natural habitats.

The plan integrates climate resilience strategies, with specific actions around decarbonization goals, adaptive measures for sea-level rise, and restoration of natural habitats. Economic and Industrial Adaptation: The plan supports economic flexibility by preserving core industrial uses and encouraging industries that meet environmental goals and facilitate innovation in clean energy.

The plan supports economic flexibility by preserving core industrial uses and encouraging industries that meet environmental goals and facilitate innovation in clean energy. Transportation and Infrastructure Innovations: The plan promotes proactive investments in multimodal transportation systems and incorporates green infrastructure solutions.

The plan promotes proactive investments in multimodal transportation systems and incorporates green infrastructure solutions. Collaboration and Stakeholder Engagement: The plan was developed through a seven-year-long collaborative process that fostered shared accountability and coordinated problem-solving for long-term implementation.

“I am incredibly proud of the work that we have accomplished on the Tideflats Subarea Plan. Five governments and multiple stakeholders came together in partnership to develop the best possible plan for all stakeholders,” said Council Member Kristina Walker. “The outstanding collaboration that has gone into this work enabled us to integrate vital environmental goals and improvements to transportation infrastructure that will reduce our carbon footprint and help us transition to cleaner energy sources in the Tideflats. I want to share my sincere appreciation for everyone that has weighed in on this project and helped to ensure that we took a coordinated approach to problem-solving. I have no doubt that our robust stakeholder dialogue will ensure the long-term success of this plan.”

The Steering Committee’s recommendation will be transmitted to the City Council and Tacoma Planning Commission. The Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing and comment period in early 2025 and is expected to provide their recommendations to the City Council in Spring 2025, followed by City Council consideration and possible adoption in Summer 2025.

Details on the Tideflats Subarea Planning Project are available here.



Community members with questions about this project can contact Stephen Atkinson at satkinson@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 905-4146.