 Tacoma Business Council Petition to Protect Tacoma Fire position – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Tacoma Business Council Petition to Protect Tacoma Fire position

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Last Tuesday the City Council voted to cut 16 positions from Tacoma Fire Department.  Cuts are needed to address the budget deficit, but to us things like the $1M skateboard park they plan for under 405 and other nonessential programs must be cut before any cuts to our core government services.  There is still time for them to reverse those cuts before the final vote on the budget tomorrow. Sign our petition telling them they must find cuts in nonessential services

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.