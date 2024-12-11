Tacoma Business Council Petition to Protect Tacoma Fire position – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Last Tuesday the City Council voted to cut 16 positions from Tacoma Fire Department. Cuts are needed to address the budget deficit, but to us things like the $1M skateboard park they plan for under 405 and other nonessential programs must be cut before any cuts to our core government services. There is still time for them to reverse those cuts before the final vote on the budget tomorrow. Sign our petition telling them they must find cuts in nonessential services