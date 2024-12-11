Pierce County Airports Welcome Next Generation Electric – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – Pierce County is celebrating the arrival of a cutting-edge electric aircraft propulsion system, developed in partnership with Clover Park Technical College (CPTC) and a local Pierce County company, Alpine Vertical. This marks a significant step in the County’s Next Generation Airports Initiative, positioning Pierce County Airports at Thun Field and Tacoma Narrows as pioneers in electric aviation and workforce development.

This milestone stems from an initial allocation from the Pierce County Council, championed by Councilmember Dave Morell, to support CPTC’s development of aviation curricula and acquisition of innovative technology. Despite pandemic-related delays, CPTC adapted by partnering with Alpine Vertical, headquartered at Thun Field, ensuring the project’s success through local ingenuity.

The propulsion system will enhance training opportunities for future aviation professionals, while demonstrating Pierce County’s commitment to sustainable aviation technology. The initiative aligns with long-term efforts to equip Pierce County Airports for electric and hybrid aircraft by investing in supporting infrastructure, like charging stations and battery storage, as outlined in Ordinance 2019-67s.

“Pierce County is leading the way into the future of aviation,” said Councilmember Dave Morell (District 1). “Through innovative partnerships and forward-thinking investments, we are preparing our airports and workforce for a more sustainable, technologically advanced future.”

It also highlights the potential for Pierce County’s airports to be used for clean, regional air travel.

“A significant number of flights out of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are regional flights. We’re talking flights to British Columbia in Canada, Portland, Oregon, Butte Montana, and even as far south as Redding, California,” said Morell. “Taking the strain off of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for those regional flights will ease a lot of the capacity issues for the Puget Sound. This is ultimately about innovation and partnering with the private sector to meet our future travel needs.”

The arrival of the propulsion system highlights the County’s collaboration with public and private partners to foster economic growth, career development, and cutting-edge technology at local airports.