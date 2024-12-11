In the Book Nook with … T.J. Fier – The Suburban Times

Author T.J. Fier

Author T.J. Fier from Fargo, North Dakota, works as an Associate Professor of Set Design at NDSU. Her first book, The Bright One, was initially published through Three Little Sisters. She recently regained the rights and re-released the book herself. There will be more books coming out in 2025. T.J. credits Moorhead Friends Writing Group based out of Moorhead, Montana, with whom she is a member, with where she’s gotten as an author. When T.J. Fier isn’t writing, she reads, rides horses and studies dressage, drawing, painting, designing, “and whatnot”, even though it’s also her job.

Which genres do you cover?

T.J. Fier: Horror, many times of fantasy, and a little bit of Sci-Fi.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

T.J. Fier: I have the first two urban fantasy books out in The Bright Series: The Bright One and Ever Bright. The Bright One is about a young woman finding a unicorn trapped in a park bathroom. The unicorn is on the run from a horrible monster and needs her help. It combines contemporary fantasy and adventure with a touch of romance.

T.J. Fier’s latest novel.

At which book events can readers find you?

T.J. Fier: If there is a local event with vendors, my writing group usually sells books at it. I help out as much as I can. And I occasionally have book signing events at various regional independent book stores.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

T.J. Fier: I haven’t done any major book fairs yet, but may in the future.

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

T.J. Fier: I often dabble in the darker places of the world, especially in my horror writing. I love the idea of magical or terrifying things happening outside your front door. The most important thing to me, as a writer, is developing characters that readers find a connection with.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

T.J. Fier: I’m inspired by many different authors. Some current favorites include Stephen Graham Jones, Tananrive Due, T. Kingfisher, and Tamsyn Muir (The Locked Tomb Series is my absolute favorite).

T.J. Fier’s first novel.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

T.J. Fier: When I’m really getting stuck on a story, all I need is a good walk or a shower, and the ideas usually present themselves in the end.

What are you currently working on?

T.J. Fier: My third book, a horror novel set in the driftless region of Wisconsin, The Shadow of Tower Hill, comes out on February 14, 2025. And last, I hope to have the first book in my vampire series, Vampires Are for Losers, coming out in April 2025. Also, I have a couple of short stories coming out in a couple of anthologies in the next few months.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

T.J. Fier: I’m re-reading Iron Flame before I dig into something a bit more intense.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

T.J. Fier: Write. Write lots of different things. Find your voice. Find your characters. And, when you’re ready, share your work with people you trust. Books aren’t written in a vacuum; it takes a community.

You can find T.J. Fier’s books at all major online book retailers and on Amazon.