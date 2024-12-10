Tacoma Youth Chorus Presents Family-Friendly December Concerts – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Youth Chorus.

The Tacoma Youth Chorus invites you to bring your family and friends to share the joy of singing at our December concerts!

Saturday, December 14th (2pm and 4pm) – the combined choirs of Tacoma Youth Chorus present a festive holiday performance in Lagerquist Concert Hall on the campus of Pacific Lutheran University. To accommodate audiences, choirs will perform identical concerts at 2pm and at 4pm. The program will feature all five of our choirs (grades 2-12), plus guest artist Alistair MacRae, cellist, and an appearance by students from our Music Makers classes (grades K-1) at the 2pm show.

Friday, December 20th (7:30pm) – Our Candlelight Concert, occurring at Mason United Methodist Church in Tacoma, is a beloved Tacoma Youth Chorus and community tradition. Led by Judith Herrington and Alonso Brizuela, our high school Chorale will share their music and traditional carols of the season. The Legacy Choir, made up of TYC alums, will also perform, along with cellist Alistair MacRae.

For more information, or to get tickets, please visit our website at tacomayouthchorus.org. Student, military, and senior discounts available.