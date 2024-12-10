Steilacoom Town Hall Becomes Hall of Elves – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy E. Henderson.

On Sunday, December 8, the Steilacoom Town Hall was transformed into a colorful and festive Hall of Elves. Since 2009, the annual Steilacoom Christmas Sing and Play Along has attracted musicians and singers of all ages. Playing a variety of musical instruments, musicians provided beautiful holiday music as the full audience of enthusiastic singers sang along.

Traditional Christmas melodies were played throughout the evening under the direction of conductor Jo Ann Miller.

Steilacoom Key Club members Gillian Jordan and Jocy Mullins provided a warm welcome, handed out song sheets, and converted attendees into “elves” with elf name tags.

Younger elves enjoyed the Children’s Christmas Crafts Corner, led by the Pioneer Middle School Builders Club. Under their helpful supervision, youngsters created colorful artwork and made beautiful ornaments to add to their home’s Christmas tree.

During the intermission, participants enjoyed a delicious variety of Christmas cookies, beverages, and other treats spread out over three long, brightly decorated tables.

Midway through the evening to the delight of parents and grandparents, children took center stage to provide a jingle bell accompaniment to the music. The ringing abruptly stopped when the children spotted Santa coming down the aisle delivering candy canes and good cheer.

Attendees generously donated funds and filled boxes with food for the local food pantry.

Guitar musician Barbara Estrada summed up the event as like living within a Hallmark holiday card.

Musicians, singers, and Santa enjoyed the jovial evening and look forward to next year’s repeat event.